Alexander Gustafsson Believes Jon Jones Was on PEDs

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t holding back on his views of Jon Jones.

Gustafsson is coming off a fifth-round knockout victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109. At the post-fight press conference, “The Mauler” ripped Jones and said he was the “biggest enemy.”

“Bones” fired back in no uncertain terms. The former light heavyweight king said Gustafsson didn’t have the heart to beat him or Daniel Cormier. He capped it off by saying, “f*ck you.”

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gustafsson said he’s sticking to his guns when it comes to his views on Jones:

“No, I stand by it. The thing is, they had a press conference after the fight and they asked me about Jon Jones and I told them the way I feel. I just told them the truth. I’m not a trash talker. I don’t trash talk, I don’t do that sh*t. But they asked me and I’m not going to lie. I just felt like, he’s probably the greatest fighter we’ve seen. But as a person, I don’t like him.”

Gustafsson has gone as far as to accuse Jones of taking performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

“I believe so, I believe so. I think he’s been doing a lot of stuff that he shouldn’t be doing. It’s tragic to say, but I believe he’s been doing sh*t he shouldn’t for a long time.”