Alexander Gustafsson Discusses His Big Win, And Marriage Proposal, After UFC Stockholm

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Earning a round of applause from the assembled media in Stockholm, Sweden, Alexander Gustafsson took time out after his UFC Fight Night 109 victory to discuss the fight, and his marriage proposal in the cage afterwards. Gustafsson finished opponent Glover Teixeira in the fifth round of their headlining bout, earning Fight of the Night honors. He then popped the question to his girlfriend in the cage. Saying it was “about time” that he tied the knot, the Swedish contender confirmed it was always the plan to drop the question.

“Yeah it was. It’s about time. We can continue now. We just had a baby, so it just came naturally. To be honest, I probably wouldn’t have popped the question if I had lost this fight, but I won it, and it felt like it was the right moment for me to do it.”

Gustafsson also talked about his strategy in a fight that may go down as the best win of his career. “The strategy was speed and precision” he said. “I knew I would have a tough time with Glover hand to hand, staying in front of him, battling him. He’s a strong tough guy, big heart, a lot of will” Gustafsson continued.

“So I knew I had to move, I had to be smart, take my time. I could do ten rounds, I don’t have any problem with conditioning.”

The Swede admitted that Teixeira “got some good punches in” but insisted that he was never in any danger. That might raise some eyebrows, as at times, Gustafsson turned his back on his opponent while pedaling out of danger, something that almost saw him caught. Still, you can’t argue with the results.

“I did everything in my power to win this fight. I had a great camp” he explained. “Great, great sparring” with Jimi Manuwa and Bellator MMA champion Phil Davis helped him prepare for the bout Sunday.

When asked if he had done enough to earn a shot at the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones, Gustafsson answered “in my opinion, yes, but we’ll see what happens.” Friend and training partner Jimi Manuwa is seen by many as next in line, and Gustafsson said later in the press conference that the pair would never fight each other. “We do this together, no matter what.”

Latest MMA News

Alexander Gustafsson Discusses His Big Win, And Marriage Proposal, After UFC Stockholm

0
Earning a round of applause from the assembled media in Stockholm, Sweden, Alexander Gustafsson took time out after his UFC Fight Night 109 victory...
UFC Fight Night 109

UFC Fight Night 109 Bonuses: Main Event Awarded ‘Fight of The Night’

0
UFC Fight Night 109 is history and the bonuses have been revealed. Earlier today (May 28), Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira headlined the event inside...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Sleeps Glover Teixeira After Five-Round Striking Clinic

0
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, native son and No. 1-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson meets...
video

Live Stream: UFC Fight Night 109 Post-Fight Press Conference in Stockholm

0
Once UFC Fight Night 109 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Ericsson Globe in...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir Demolishes Misha Cirkunov With Single Punch

0
In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, top light heavyweight prospect Misha Cirkunov meets Volkan Oezdemir in the center...
Peter Sobotta

Peter Sobotta Obliterates Ben Saunders With Crushing Knee

0
In our third-straight welterweight match-up on the main card of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, Ben Saunders takes on Peter Sobotta inside...
Omari Akhmedov

Omari Akhmedov Edges Out Abdul Razak Alhassan With Split Decision

0
Welterweight action continues from Stockholm, Sweden at UFC Fight Night 109, as Omari Akhmedov takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan inside the Octagon now: Round 1: Akhmedov...

Nordine Taleb Beats UFC Newcomer Oliver Enkamp With Decision Win

0
Next on the docket for UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden is a welterweight match-up between Oliver Enkamp and Nordine Taleb: Round 1: Taleb is in...
Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson Bulldozes Through Alex Nicholson For First Round Stoppage

0
Kicking us off on tonight's (Sun. May 28, 2017) main card for UFC Fight Night 109 is a middleweight clash inside the Octagon between...
Bojan Velickovic

Video: Bojan Velickovic Makes Nico Musoke do The Stanky Leg Before Finishing Him

0
Bojan Velickovic pulled through in a tough contest today (May 28). In the first bout on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC Fight...
Load more