Alexander Gustafsson: ‘I Have to Take Fights That Really Make Sense For me’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Alexander Gustafsson knows that at this stage in his career, he must make every fight count.

“The Mauler” has put his body through the wringer, but it certainly paid off yesterday (May 28). Gustafsson took on Glover Teixeira inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Gustafsson had a stellar performance, knocking out his opponent in the fifth round.

Speaking with Megan Olivi after the fight, Gustafsson said he’s dialing back on the number of fights he’s taking:

“I haven’t competed that much lately, but I work everyday. I train everyday. I got my experience, my routine. Sometimes I wish I could compete more, but that’s just my situation in my career. I have to take fights that really make sense for me. Now I’m here, fighting Glover in my home soil is an honor.”

Gustafsson certainly didn’t succumb to the pressure of fighting in his hometown, maintaining his number one spot, and proposing to his girlfriend. “The Mauler” explained why he was able to stay composed.

“It’s just a bit of motivation for me for my whole camp. This is just my reward to be able to fight here for my home audience in my hometown. The camp is always the toughest you can do. My family has always been my motivation.”

