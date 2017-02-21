Alexander Gustafsson: ‘I’ll Happily Fight Glover Teixeira’

Alexander Gustafsson is ready for his next fight and he has an opponent in mind.

The No. 2 ranked light heavyweight last saw action back in Sept. 2016. He defeated Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision in Hamburg, Germany. It was his first fight in 11 months and his first win since March 2014.

“The Mauler” recently spoke to Flo Combat. While Gustafsson is willing to fight any top ranked 205-pounder, he’s eyeing a bout with Glover Teixeira:

“Absolutely Glover is a guy that makes sense for me next. I’ll happily fight him or any other of the top guys too. For me it just has to make sense and if I take a fight and I want it to put me in a better position than I was if I didn’t take it.”

Gustafsson will take a fight anywhere, but he’d love to fight in his hometown of Stockholm.