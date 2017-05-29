Alexander Gustafsson: ‘Jon Jones is The Biggest Enemy, I Don’t Like Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Alexander Gustafsson
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Gustafsson is no fan of Jon Jones as a person.

Yesterday (May 28), “The Mauler” turned in a stellar performance against Glover Teixeira inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The bout headlined UFC Fight Night 109. Gustafsson won the fight via fifth-round knockout.

At the post-fight press conference, Gustafsson said he’s ready to fight the winner of UFC 214’s main event between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. “The Mauler” made it clear that he doesn’t like “Bones” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(Jones) is the biggest enemy. I don’t like him. I give him that he’s the best fighter of all time. He’s the pound-for-pound in our division. Everybody knows he hasn’t lost yet. He demolishes everyone he fights.”

While contenders usually don’t care who they end up facing next for a title, that isn’t the case here. Gustafsson is rooting for Cormier.

“But as a person, as a champion, he’s not a champion in my eyes. He’s not a good person in my eyes. I always tell the guys, I hope ‘DC’ wins, because I like the guy. He’s a worthy champion.”

Will Gustafsson get his wish? Let us know in the comment section below who you think walks out of Cormier vs. Jones II with the title.

Latest MMA News

UFC 212 Countdownvideo

Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 212 Countdown

0
UFC 212 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived. On June 3, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be treated to an event live...
UFC 212 Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 1): ‘Everybody Laughed at me & Now I am Part...

0
Episode one of UFC 212 Embedded is here. On the first episode, Karolina Kowalkiewicz works on her wrestling in Brazil. She claims to have a...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson: ‘Jon Jones is The Biggest Enemy, I Don’t Like Him’

0
Alexander Gustafsson is no fan of Jon Jones as a person. Yesterday (May 28), "The Mauler" turned in a stellar performance against Glover Teixeira inside...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Discusses His Big Win, And Marriage Proposal, After UFC Stockholm

0
Earning a round of applause from the assembled media in Stockholm, Sweden, Alexander Gustafsson took time out after his UFC Fight Night 109 victory...
UFC Fight Night 109

UFC Fight Night 109 Bonuses: Main Event Awarded ‘Fight of The Night’

0
UFC Fight Night 109 is history and the bonuses have been revealed. Earlier today (May 28), Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira headlined the event inside...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Sleeps Glover Teixeira After Five-Round Striking Clinic

0
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, native son and No. 1-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson meets...
video

Live Stream: UFC Fight Night 109 Post-Fight Press Conference in Stockholm

0
Once UFC Fight Night 109 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Ericsson Globe in...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir Demolishes Misha Cirkunov With Single Punch

0
In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, top light heavyweight prospect Misha Cirkunov meets Volkan Oezdemir in the center...
Peter Sobotta

Peter Sobotta Obliterates Ben Saunders With Crushing Knee

0
In our third-straight welterweight match-up on the main card of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, Ben Saunders takes on Peter Sobotta inside...
Omari Akhmedov

Omari Akhmedov Edges Out Abdul Razak Alhassan With Split Decision

0
Welterweight action continues from Stockholm, Sweden at UFC Fight Night 109, as Omari Akhmedov takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan inside the Octagon now: Round 1: Akhmedov...
Load more