Alexander Gustafsson: ‘Jon Jones is The Biggest Enemy, I Don’t Like Him’

Alexander Gustafsson is no fan of Jon Jones as a person.

Yesterday (May 28), “The Mauler” turned in a stellar performance against Glover Teixeira inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The bout headlined UFC Fight Night 109. Gustafsson won the fight via fifth-round knockout.

At the post-fight press conference, Gustafsson said he’s ready to fight the winner of UFC 214’s main event between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. “The Mauler” made it clear that he doesn’t like “Bones” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(Jones) is the biggest enemy. I don’t like him. I give him that he’s the best fighter of all time. He’s the pound-for-pound in our division. Everybody knows he hasn’t lost yet. He demolishes everyone he fights.”

While contenders usually don’t care who they end up facing next for a title, that isn’t the case here. Gustafsson is rooting for Cormier.

“But as a person, as a champion, he’s not a champion in my eyes. He’s not a good person in my eyes. I always tell the guys, I hope ‘DC’ wins, because I like the guy. He’s a worthy champion.”

