Alexander Gustafsson Mauls Past Jimi Manuwa in This UFC Fight Night 109 Free Fight

Three years ago, Alexander Gustafsson headlined an event in his native country of Sweden against Jimi Manuwa.

Next Sunday night, Gustafsson does the same against Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109.

In this fight replay, go back to that meeting in 2014 between Gustafsson and Manuwa. The bout was a key one in the division, as Manuwa was unbeaten at the time at 14-0, while “The Mauler” was looking to get back in the win column following a controversial loss to then-UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Currently, Gustafsson and Teixeira are both battling to remain near the top of the division. Manuwa, meanwhile, is the odd-man out with Jones challenging Daniel Cormier for the belt in July. The Brit is expected to remain attached to that card as a replacement if needed.