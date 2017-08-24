Alexander Gustafsson: Nothing Surprises me About Jon Jones

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t shocked by the news of Jon Jones’ failed UFC 214 drug test.

Jones recently recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title last month. He knocked out Daniel Cormier in the third round in the main event of UFC 214. It was later revealed that Jones failed a UFC 214 drug test.

Gustafsson was recently interviewed by MMA Betz and he had the following to say:

“Very hard to say something right now before we know the whole story. We can wait and see what the B test says. Should it prove to be true, it’s a pity for our whole sport, sorry for DC who lost his belt against him, sorry for all his fans.

For my part, it’s sad too if he’d been baptized now and be turned off, is someone I really wanted to meet and hit, it’s just Jones. A revamp there is something I really looked forward to and really wanted.

If I’m surprised? No, nothing about that man surprises me anymore. But I do not want to judge him yet, not until we know everything. But (if) that would be right, then it would be best for him to end the sport.”