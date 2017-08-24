Alexander Gustafsson: Nothing Surprises me About Jon Jones

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Alexander Gustafsson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t shocked by the news of Jon Jones’ failed UFC 214 drug test.

Jones recently recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title last month. He knocked out Daniel Cormier in the third round in the main event of UFC 214. It was later revealed that Jones failed a UFC 214 drug test.

Gustafsson was recently interviewed by MMA Betz and he had the following to say:

“Very hard to say something right now before we know the whole story. We can wait and see what the B test says. Should it prove to be true, it’s a pity for our whole sport, sorry for DC who lost his belt against him, sorry for all his fans.

For my part, it’s sad too if he’d been baptized now and be turned off, is someone I really wanted to meet and hit, it’s just Jones. A revamp there is something I really looked forward to and really wanted.

If I’m surprised? No, nothing about that man surprises me anymore. But I do not want to judge him yet, not until we know everything. But (if) that would be right, then it would be best for him to end the sport.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson: Nothing Surprises me About Jon Jones

Alexander Gustafsson isn't shocked by the news of Jon Jones' failed UFC 214 drug test. Jones recently recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight...
Al Bernstein

Al Bernstein Believes McGregor-Mayweather Can Hit 5 Million PPV Buys

Legendary boxing commentator Al Bernstein recognizes the magnitude of a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather "super fight." Bernstein has witnessed many bouts that go beyond...
Fernando Gonzalez

Fernando Gonzalez Says Patience is Key to Victory at Bellator 182

Fernando Gonzalez may not throw caution to the wind tomorrow night (Aug. 25). Gonzalez is set to face Brennan Ward inside the Turning Stone Casino...
Mayweather vs. McGregor Embeddedvideo

Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 4): The Final Press Conference

Episode four of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has rolled out. Speaking of rolls, Conor McGregor is seen being driven along with his wife and son...
Bellator 182 Weigh-Invideo

Bellator 182 Weigh-in Results: Njokuani & Gonzalez Miss Weight

The Bellator 182 weigh-in results are in. All 36 fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (Aug. 24). In the main event of...
Load more