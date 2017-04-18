Alexander Gustafsson Offers to Fight Jon Jones in ‘Welcome Back Party’

Alexander Gustafsson believes he has some unfinished business with Jon Jones.

Back in Sept. 2013, Gustafsson challenged Jones for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. “The Mauler” gave “Bones” the toughest fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. In fact, many felt Jones didn’t turn the tide until he landed a spinning back elbow late in the fourth round. “Bones” won the fight by unanimous decision.

With Jones being eligible to return this summer, Gustafsson isn’t shy in putting his name on the list of potential opponents (via Champions.co):