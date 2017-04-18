Alexander Gustafsson Offers to Fight Jon Jones in ‘Welcome Back Party’

Alexander Gustafsson believes he has some unfinished business with Jon Jones.
Back in Sept. 2013, Gustafsson challenged Jones for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. “The Mauler” gave “Bones” the toughest fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. In fact, many felt Jones didn’t turn the tide until he landed a spinning back elbow late in the fourth round. “Bones” won the fight by unanimous decision.
With Jones being eligible to return this summer, Gustafsson isn’t shy in putting his name on the list of potential opponents (via Champions.co):
“To be honest with you, I’m not even worrying about the rankings. I’m not even thinking about the title shot right now. I’ve made that mistake before where people have been looking through my next opponent and the fight that is actually in front of me. They have been looking at the next one, but I don’t want to do that. I just see myself beating Glover [Teixeira] right now and that’s my only concern right now. That’s the only mission right now and I don’t care for the title shot. I’m happy if Jimi [Manuwa] gets the title shot because I think he deserves it. After I beat Glover, then I will look at where I’m at and what is ahead of me. One-hundred percent—if Jones wants a welcome party back to the UFC, then I’m happy to do that. Let’s see what happens, you know. It’s exciting times for the light heavyweight division.”