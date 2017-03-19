Alexander Gustafsson on Glover Teixeira Bout: ‘I Will Win This Fight, No Question’

Alexander Gustafsson is confident in his abilities to defeat Glover Teixeira.
Gustafsson will battle Teixeira inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on May 28. The light heavyweight bout will serve as the main event of UFC Fight Night 109. Sweden is Gustafsson’s home country.
The last time “The Mauler” competed in Sweden, he suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Anthony Johnson in the first round. The No. 2 ranked 205-pounder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is determined to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
In a recent media scrum (via SevereMMA), Gustafsson oozed confidence when talking about this upcoming match-up:
“I’m super excited. It’s gonna be in Stockholm, so Glover’s a tough opponent. I can’t wait to fight him and take another win. I can’t wait. … I’m a totally different fighter today. I did a lot of mistakes in that fight, it wasn’t my night. It’s not gonna happen again I can tell you. I’m super excited for this fight and I’m gonna be (as) ready as (I) can be. I’m developing everyday and I train hard every day. I will win this fight, there’s no question. (I see things going) exactly how I want it. I’m gonna do my thing.”