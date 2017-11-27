Alexander Gustafsson Reveals Shoulder Surgery, Says ‘Slowly Getting Back’ to Training

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson revealed on Instagram that he has undergone surgery to fix an injury that he has been dealing with for quite a while now.

Gustafsson went under the knife to get his shoulder fixed after having a plate in place for three months.

UPDATE! Op done ✅ Got my shoulder fixed, feel great, been 3 month with a plate keeping my collarbone in place! Now rehab and slowly getting back in 100% training! Can’t wait to get back to the octagon 🏆 A post shared by Alex The Mauler Gustafsson (@alexthemauler) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:05am PST

The 30-year-old Gustafsson improved to 18-4 in his career this past May when he knocked out Glover Teixeira in the fifth round. He has won two straight since a 2015 split decision loss to Daniel Cormier for the title.