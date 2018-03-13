Alexander Gustafsson Says Daniel Cormier is Playing it Safe With UFC 226 Bout

Alexander Gustafsson is still questioning Daniel Cormier’s decision to go for a “super fight.”

On July 7, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Cormier will challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight gold. The bout will headline UFC 226 in Las Vegas. This has left a bitter taste in the mouth of “The Mauler.”

Gustafsson fell short in his bid to capture light heavyweight gold from Cormier back in 2015. Wins over Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira have put Gustafsson right back in title contention. He hasn’t slowed down the verbal assault of Cormier in recent months.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gustafsson claimed Cormier was taking the small risk big reward approach:

“I don’t know what to say to that just more than, I’m not the one disappearing here. He knows I’m here and he knows I’m waiting for him. It feels like he’s just playing it safe, and he has everything to gain in that [UFC 226] fight and nothing to lose.”

