Alexander Gustafsson Says He’ll Wait For Winner of Cormier vs. Oezdemir

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t complaining about Daniel Cormier’s plan to defend his light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir next.

Cormier recently put up a poll asking fans who they wanted to see him defend his title against next. Oezdemir emerged as the poll winner. While nothing has been made official, Cormier insists that he’ll be fighting “No Time” in early 2018.

Speaking to Viaplay Fighting, Gustafsson said he doesn’t mind the match-up (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Daniel (Cormier) knows I’m here to stay, that I’m waiting for my rematch against him. I’m not in a hurry. I’ve had longer stretches between fights than this. I’ll be fine.”

“The Mauler” already has a prediction for the unconfirmed bout and he’s picking the champion.

“I want the belt. I want a title fight. We’ll see if Volkan vs. Cormier gets confirmed. Then I’ll fight the winner and … I’m pretty sure I’ll fight ‘DC.’”