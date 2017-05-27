Alexander Gustafsson Says He’s Worried About Glover Teixeira, Not Title Shot

Alexander Gustafsson won’t let a potential title shot hinder his focus going into UFC Fight Night 109.

“The Mauler” is set to compete against Glover Teixeira tomorrow (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The two will mix it up live on FOX Sports 1. The main card for UFC Fight Night 109 begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Gustafsson is unsure if a win tomorrow will earn him a title opportunity. He told MMAJunkie.com that he’ll gladly accept it if it were offered to him:

“It’s hard to say, man. I haven’t talked to Dana or the UFC about that. But if I get it, I’ll be more than happy. And I’ll take the fight, no question about it.”

Having said that, Gustafsson made it clear that his primary focus is on Teixeira.

“But right now, for me, it’s just the monster over here. That’s my focus right now. (Teixeira) is a tough guy, a lot of experience. He can fight wherever; he doesn’t care if he’s in his hometown or on enemy territory. He still fights, and he comes to beat me, so I have to have all my attention, all my focus on Glover.”

