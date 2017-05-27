Alexander Gustafsson Says He’s Worried About Glover Teixeira, Not Title Shot

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Alexander Gustafsson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Alexander Gustafsson won’t let a potential title shot hinder his focus going into UFC Fight Night 109.

“The Mauler” is set to compete against Glover Teixeira tomorrow (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The two will mix it up live on FOX Sports 1. The main card for UFC Fight Night 109 begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Gustafsson is unsure if a win tomorrow will earn him a title opportunity. He told MMAJunkie.com that he’ll gladly accept it if it were offered to him:

“It’s hard to say, man. I haven’t talked to Dana or the UFC about that. But if I get it, I’ll be more than happy. And I’ll take the fight, no question about it.”

Having said that, Gustafsson made it clear that his primary focus is on Teixeira.

“But right now, for me, it’s just the monster over here. That’s my focus right now. (Teixeira) is a tough guy, a lot of experience. He can fight wherever; he doesn’t care if he’s in his hometown or on enemy territory. He still fights, and he comes to beat me, so I have to have all my attention, all my focus on Glover.”

Do you believe the winner of this fight is the rightful number one contender? Voice your opinions in the comment section below.

Latest MMA News

Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Says He’s Worried About Glover Teixeira, Not Title Shot

0
Alexander Gustafsson won't let a potential title shot hinder his focus going into UFC Fight Night 109. "The Mauler" is set to compete against Glover...
Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano on UFC-Reebok Deal: ‘Everyone’s Upset About it’

0
Cat Zingano didn't walk out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) retreat feeling any better about her position with the promotion. Zingano recently told MMAFighting.com...
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos Possible For August Bout

0
Francis Ngannou wants a big fight and he may get just that late summer. Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Ariel Helwani sent a tweet...
Glover Teixeira Weigh-in

UFC Fight Night 109 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Fighters Hit Target

0
The UFC Fight Night 109 weigh-ins have wrapped up. Earlier today (May 27), all fighters on the UFC Fight Night 109 card tipped the scales....
video

Former UFC Fighter Diego Brandao Scores Impressive 39 Second Knockout (Video)

0
Diego Brandao's UFC career didn't come to the most illustrious end. The Brazilian fighter, best known for being a victim of Conor McGregor, had...
video

Fighter’s Mom Slaps Him After Brutal Loss At Fight Nights Global 67

0
Losing is hard in any sport. Losing in MMA is especially difficult, given you're often left bruised and bloodied on the canvas. So Viktor...
Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie’s Manager Says She Won’t Fight ‘Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

3
It appears Germaine de Randamie wants no part of Cris Cyborg. For de Randamie, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight title...
video

UFC 212 Free Fight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Aguilar

0
Flash back two years in this UFC 212 fight primer as Claudia Gadelha takes on Jessica Aguilar. Gadelha will meet Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main...
Georges St-Pierre GSP Zahabi

Georges St-Pierre Reveals Eye Injury as Reason for Fight Delay

0
Georges St-Pierre suffered an eye injury earlier this year, which is why he cannot fight until later in 2017. St-Pierre, speaking at the C2 Montreal...
video

Unbeaten Featherweights Brian Ortega, Renato Moicano Set for UFC 214

0
A pair of unbeaten fighters with six career Octagon wins will square off at UFC 214, as Brian Ortega meets Renato Moicano. Ortega (11-0) hasn't...
Load more