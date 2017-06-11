Alexander Gustafsson Supports Jimi Manuwa if he Gets Next Title Shot

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Alexander Gustafsson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Alexander Gustafsson wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Jimi Manuwa earn the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title shot.

Gustafsson and Manuwa train together. The two fought back in March 2014 with “The Mauler” earning a second-round knockout win. Since that time, the two have become like “brothers.”

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gustafsson said he and the “Poster Boy” will not be fighting each other again:

“I’d probably have to fight another guy, we’re not fighting each other. We’re brothers now, and we’re training hard together. So that’s how we look at things. I’m just happy if he gets the fight, and we’ll take it from there.”

When asked about Daniel Cormier’s July 29th title defense against Jon Jones, Gustafsson admitted he’d like to see the champion retain. Having said that, “The Mauler” wouldn’t mind meeting Jones again.

“I’m excited to see the fight first of all, and I have to be honest, I like DC. For me he’s a worthy champion, he’s a good guy. I hope he wins, but I wouldn’t say no to a fight against Jon Jones either. That’s the fight people want to see, and I will fight him. So, let’s see what happens.”

