Alexander Gustafsson Tells Daniel Cormier to Stop Running

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t too happy over hearing the news of a “super fight” between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Miocic and light heavyweight champion Cormier will do battle on July 7 in the main event of UFC 226. The heavyweight gold will be on the line. Both men will also serve as coaches on season 27 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Gustafsson, who would be next in line for a 205-pound title shot, took to Instagram to rip the news:

“(Daniel Cormier) is fighting Stipe?! Well stop (running) and fight me! Don’t even think about giving the fight to anyone else! I have been quiet, had a tough time after my last fight (injury etc.) but I’m next in line and the ‘DC’ fight is mine! Come on, let’s have a another dance for the fans!”