Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira in The Works For UFC Stockholm

Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira appear to be on a collision course.

MMAFighting.com reports sources close to the situation have confirmed that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is targeting a match-up between Gustafsson and Teixeira for a May 28 event in Stockholm, Sweden. If the bout materializes, it would be the expected main event.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the Stockholm event.

“The Mauler” last fought in Stockholm back in Jan. 2015. Gustafsson suffered a disappointing first-round TKO loss at the hands of Anthony Johnson. “The Mauler” went on to drop a split decision to Daniel Cormier in a light heavyweight title bout. He got back in the win column against Jan Blachowicz back in Sept. 2016.

Teixeira fought earlier this month inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. He defeated Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision at UFC 208. It was a bounce back victory for Teixeira, who was knocked out by “Rumble” in 13 seconds in his previous outing.

Gustafsson currently sits at No. 2 on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. Teixeira finds himself in the third spot on the 205-pound rankings. If the fight comes to fruition and the location sticks, it’ll be Teixeira’s first trip to Stockholm for a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.