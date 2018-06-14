Alexander Gustafsson Willing to Face Yoel Romero

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t opposed to a clash against Yoel Romero.

Romero is coming off a close split decision loss to Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 225. The bout took place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Romero competed in a non-title bout as he missed weight prior to the contest. “The Solider of God” and his team plan to sue the Illinois Athletic Commission for only allowing him one of the two promised hours to cut weight.

Gustafsson hasn’t fought since May 2017. Gustafsson underwent shoulder surgery last year. The inactivity hasn’t stopped “The Mauler” from blasting Daniel Cormier for “ducking” him in favor of a bout with Stipe Miocic. Gustafsson targeted a summer clash with Luke Rockhold, but Rockhold’s leg looks gnarly due to surgery and that bout isn’t likely to happen anytime soon.

With Rockhold unavailable, Gustafsson seems to be turning his attention to another middleweight. “The Mauler” took a jab at Romero’s weight cutting issues:

Just because the ”BOSS” DC @dc_mma said so lets do it Yoel @YoelRomeroMMA Obviously both of you have difficulties making weight 🤣 — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) June 14, 2018

Gustafsson took to Instagram to further rip Romero’s issues with weight cutting:

Cormier, the reigning light heavyweight champion, will challenge Miocic for the heavyweight title on July 7 in the main event of UFC 226. This means Gustafsson will likely have to take another fight as he’s already been inactive for over a year.

