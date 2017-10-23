Alexander Shlemenko’s Manager Says Team Will Appeal Bellator 185 Loss

It looks like another fighter is upset with a close decision loss. This time it’s Alexander Shlemenko.

At Bellator 185, Shlemenko took on Gegard Mousasi inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Mousasi ending up winning the bout by unanimous decision. All three judges had Mousasi winning the bout two rounds to one.

Shlemenko’s manager Alexey Zhernakov told MMAJunkie.com that his fighter will appeal the loss. He went on to explain the importance of the bout with Mousasi:

“In our opinion, this fight is a career-turning point. We think he did good enough in this fight to get a win and with a fighter who’s ranked No. 4 in the world. He was a UFC contender. (A win) would mean a lot in developing Shlemenko’s career, so this fight is important – very important to him.”

Zhernakov then said he believes it’s clear that Shlemenko should’ve won the fight.

“Round No. 3, he won with probably a 10-8, because it was judged by the recent changes in the rules. But Round No. 2 is what we’re talking about. According to statistics, he won the second round, because for three-and-a-half minutes, he was dominating. And by dominating, he was landing significant shots. The damage was on his side.”