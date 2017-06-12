Alexander Volkanovski Eyeing The ‘Bad Guys’ of The UFC

Alexander Volkanovski wants to test just how tough the “bad guys” of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are.

Volkanovski competed this past Saturday night (June 10) against Mizuto Hirota. “The Great” earned a unanimous decision victory. During his post-fight interview, Volkanovski said he wanted to face the “bad guys” of the UFC.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Volkanovski reiterated his point:

“I want the bad guys. Let them call me out. I want the bad guys, though. I want to fight regularly. I’m ready to fight. Even with these black eyes, I’ll go in there in two weeks and get another fight. I want anther couple of fights this year. If I can get another one, bring it on.”

Volkanovski didn’t get a finish, but he’s just happy to get another win on the grand stage.

“Any win is a good feeling; it’s a good feeling to win, but in UFC, the pinnacle of the sport, it’s just unreal. With how I’ve been feeling the past couple of weeks, I’m just happy with the win. It’s a relief for me. My debut was a relief for me finally getting in there and getting a win, but overcoming sicknesses and whatnot and stuff getting the win, it feels great.”