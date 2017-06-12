Alexander Volkanovski Eyeing The ‘Bad Guys’ of The UFC

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Alexander Volkanovski
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC / UFC / Getty

Alexander Volkanovski wants to test just how tough the “bad guys” of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are.

Volkanovski competed this past Saturday night (June 10) against Mizuto Hirota. “The Great” earned a unanimous decision victory. During his post-fight interview, Volkanovski said he wanted to face the “bad guys” of the UFC.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Volkanovski reiterated his point:

“I want the bad guys. Let them call me out. I want the bad guys, though. I want to fight regularly. I’m ready to fight. Even with these black eyes, I’ll go in there in two weeks and get another fight. I want anther couple of fights this year. If I can get another one, bring it on.”

Volkanovski didn’t get a finish, but he’s just happy to get another win on the grand stage.

“Any win is a good feeling; it’s a good feeling to win, but in UFC, the pinnacle of the sport, it’s just unreal. With how I’ve been feeling the past couple of weeks, I’m just happy with the win. It’s a relief for me. My debut was a relief for me finally getting in there and getting a win, but overcoming sicknesses and whatnot and stuff getting the win, it feels great.”

Latest MMA News

Bellator NYC

Dave Navarro Set to Perform National Anthem at Bellator NYC

0
Bellator has nabbed Dave Navarro to perform the national anthem at their upcoming pay-per-view (PPV). Bellator NYC takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Booked For Aug. 26?

0
Could Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather be imminent? Mayweather Promotions have penciled in a boxing event for Aug. 26 inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena...
Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski Eyeing The ‘Bad Guys’ of The UFC

0
Alexander Volkanovski wants to test just how tough the "bad guys" of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are. Volkanovski competed this past Saturday night (June...
Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. Says he Can’t Hate on McGregor or Mayweather

0
One boxing legend who doesn't see the harm in a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing bout is Roy Jones Jr. Jones Jr. has won...
Michael Page

Michael Page Rips Paul Daley: ‘You’re a Disappointment’

0
Michael Page believes Paul Daley is ducking him. Page and Daley were once considered friends, but that is no longer the case. In fact, after...
Max Holloway

Yancy Medeiros on Max Holloway: ‘That’s One Tough Hawaiian’

0
Yancy Medeiros knows better than most the capabilities of Max Holloway. Holloway is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. "Blessed" became the...
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier to Jon Jones Ahead of UFC 214: ‘Just Stay Out of Trouble’

0
Daniel Cormier is urging Jon Jones to avoid foul play before their second encounter. Cormier is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light...
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson on Fighting GSP: ‘It May Happen’

0
Stephen Thompson isn't ruling out the possibility of fighting Georges St-Pierre. Despite developing a bit of a friendship with "Rush," Thompson feels a bout with...
J.J. Aldrich

J.J. Aldrich Says She Can’t Complain About Chanmi Jeon Missing Weight

0
J.J. Aldrich is happy she got to compete at UFC Fight Night 110. This past Saturday night (June 10) Aldrich stepped inside the Spark Arena...
UFC Auckland

UFC Fight Night 110 Bonuses: Mark Hunt & Derrick Lewis Nab ‘Fight of The...

0
UFC Fight Night 110 is history and the bonuses have been revealed. Last night (June 10), Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis headlined the event inside the...
Load more