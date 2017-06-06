Alexander Volkanovski: ‘I Definitely Believe I’m Ready For The Top 10 Guys’

Alexander Volkanovski feels he’s ready for the wolves.

Back in Nov. 2016, Volkanovski made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. He defeated Yusuke Kasuya via second-round TKO. He’ll look to earn his second straight UFC win against Mizuto Hirota this Sunday night (June 11) for UFC Fight Night 110.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, “The Great” said he already believes he can hang with top ranked competition:

“Not being cocky, but I definitely believe in myself, and I definitely believe I’m ready for the top 10 guys. But obviously you need to work and you need to earn that shot. But to get this win, he’s a decent name, and I want to put on a performance too so that I do have the right to start calling out some of these guys.”

Volkanovski believes making a statement against a solid competitor will get him bigger fights. He’d love to start with Hirota.

“Especially coming from lightweight down to featherweight, taking out a decent name in knockout fashion or something like that. I believe that’s what will happen. Then I would love to call somebody out.”