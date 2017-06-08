Alexander Volkanovski on Mizuto Hirota: ‘I’m a Bit Too Technical For Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Alexander Volkanovski
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC / UFC / Getty

Alexander Volkanovski isn’t worried about the pressure fighting of Mizuto Hirota.

This Saturday night (June 10), Volkanovski will share the Octagon with Hirota. The featherweight tilt will open the main card of UFC Fight Night 110. “The Great” will have the crowd in Auckland on his side as he is from Australia.

Volkanovski is going for his 12th straight win, while Hirota is looking to go 5-0-1 in his last six outings. Earlier today, MMAJunkie.com caught up with “The Great,” who feels he’s too technically sound for Hirota:

“The way he fights, I really don’t think that will work for him. He’s a pressure fighter, and so am I. I think I’m going to be too strong and a bit too technical for him. But, I mean, he’s obviously a veteran, been around the sport. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s seen and done it all. But I just feel like I’m on another level, and I’ve really got something to prove.”

Latest MMA News

Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Fires Back at Cub Swanson: ‘I Beat Him Pretty Soundly’

0
Frankie Edgar has responded to Cub Swanson with a dose of reality. Much has been made over who should get the first crack at Max...
Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski on Mizuto Hirota: ‘I’m a Bit Too Technical For Him’

0
Alexander Volkanovski isn't worried about the pressure fighting of Mizuto Hirota. This Saturday night (June 10), Volkanovski will share the Octagon with Hirota. The featherweight...
Douglas Limavideo

Douglas Lima: ‘Lorenz Larkin is The Perfect Opponent For me Right Now’

0
Reigning Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is expecting a barn burner against Lorenz Larkin. Lima is at the top of the heap in Bellator's 170-pound...
UFC 212 The Thrill And The Agonyvideo

Video: UFC 212 ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ Preview Has Been Released

0
The UFC 212 edition of "The Thrill and the Agony" is here. While the full episode is on UFC Fight Pass, a preview showcasing Max...
Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson on Daniel Kelly: ‘He’s Going to be a Tough Guy’

0
Derek Brunson knows he could be in for a difficult task against Daniel Kelly. Brunson will compete against Kelly this Saturday night (June 10) inside...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa: ‘I Can’t Argue With Jon Jones Getting The Title Fight’

0
Jimi Manuwa isn't bummed out over Jon Jones getting a title shot before he does. Manuwa was a front runner for a shot at Daniel...

UMMAF Challengers And Champions (Exclusive)

0
The United States Mixed Martial Arts Federation (UMMAF) and International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) are doing their best to take over and validate...
Tim Elliott Demetrious Johnson

Tim Elliott: ‘Demetrious Johnson Doesn’t Fight With The Same Passion as Some Guys Like...

0
Tim Elliott believes he knows how flyweights can get mixed martial arts (MMA) fans excited for their bouts. Much has been made about Demetrious Johnson's...
Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov Lays Down Challenge to Former UFC Champion Jose Aldo

0
Artem Lobov has offered a respectful challenge to Jose Aldo. Aldo saw his second reign as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder end...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on UFC Legends: ‘Let’s Forget About The Old Guys’

1
Daniel Cormier is tired of hearing about light heavyweights of the past. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title holder defends his gold against...
Load more