Alexander Volkanovski on Mizuto Hirota: ‘I’m a Bit Too Technical For Him’

Alexander Volkanovski isn’t worried about the pressure fighting of Mizuto Hirota.

This Saturday night (June 10), Volkanovski will share the Octagon with Hirota. The featherweight tilt will open the main card of UFC Fight Night 110. “The Great” will have the crowd in Auckland on his side as he is from Australia.

Volkanovski is going for his 12th straight win, while Hirota is looking to go 5-0-1 in his last six outings. Earlier today, MMAJunkie.com caught up with “The Great,” who feels he’s too technically sound for Hirota:

“The way he fights, I really don’t think that will work for him. He’s a pressure fighter, and so am I. I think I’m going to be too strong and a bit too technical for him. But, I mean, he’s obviously a veteran, been around the sport. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s seen and done it all. But I just feel like I’m on another level, and I’ve really got something to prove.”