Alexander Volkov: Stefan Struve Didn’t Fight Very Cleanly

Alexander Volkov isn’t thrilled with what transpired in his bout with Stefan Struve.

Yesterday (Sept. 2), Volkov and Struve did battle inside the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Volkov won the bout via third-round TKO. The match-up was not without some issues.

Volkov was poked in both eyes in the second round. After the bout, Volkov insinuated that Struve was fighting dirty (via MMAFighting.com):

“He worked not very cleanly, let’s say. He always pushed his left arm forward with an open palm; it’s sad. Frankly, I was more afraid about the doctor stopping the fight, because vision becomes blurry. But I didn’t want that and it’s hard to say it influenced the fight. I fought, I had a feeling I could finish it at the end of the first, and in the second, but frankly, I’m happy I had the third-round finish for the win.”