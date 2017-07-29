Alexandra Albu Says She’ll Give ‘Small’ Kailin Curran Big Problems

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Alexandra Albu wants to prove she’s a step ahead of Kailin Curran.

Tonight (July 29), Albu and Curran will go toe-to-toe inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout will be on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC 214 prelims. “Stitch” is looking to improve her professional mixed martial arts record to 3-0. Meanwhile, Curran wants to avoid her third straight loss.

The UFC recently released an interview video with Albu. The strawweight prospect expressed confidence in her ability to get the job done tonight:

“My opponent Kailin Curran, she is a little girl and I am going to give her big problems. It’s very significant for me to be a part of this UFC 214 card with so many great champions and athletes. It’s an honor for me to represent Russia and to fight for my country, and I’m very happy to do it.”

