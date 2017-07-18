Alexandre Pantoja: I Need More Time Before Going For Flyweight Title

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Alexandre Pantoja
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexandre Pantoja is taking the slow and steady approach.

Pantoja is a highly regarded flyweight prospect. He made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Eric Shelton back in January. Pantoja won the fight by split decision. He went on to submit Neil Seery at UFC Fight Night 113.

In “The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions,” Pantoja submitted Brandon Moreno.

Since that time, Moreno has been on a roll. He’s riding a three-fight winning streak and is set to fight Sergio Pettis in August. Pantoja said a rematch with Moreno is intriguing, but he realizes that the road to the top will be a slow process (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m looking at Brandon Moreno. He has a fight with (No. 8) Sergio Pettis (at UFC Fight Night 114, set for Aug. 5).I don’t think I need to fight Moreno again, because I won. I think Moreno needs to fight me. But I’m going slow. I don’t think I need to go to the top title now, because I need more time. This fight was perfect for me.”

Latest MMA News

Alexandre Pantoja

Alexandre Pantoja: I Need More Time Before Going For Flyweight Title

0
Alexandre Pantoja is taking the slow and steady approach. Pantoja is a highly regarded flyweight prospect. He made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman: ‘I Feel Like I’m The Best in The World’

0
Chris Weidman isn't letting a losing streak deter his confidence. Weidman was the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder and had three successful...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling Feels He’s Still in ‘Elite Tier’ at Bantamweight

0
Aljamain Sterling doesn't believe he has lost momentum. "The Funk Master" was an undefeated prospect with a record of 12-0. Two straight split decision losses...
Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem: ‘My Challenge is The UFC Championship’

0
Don't expect Alistair Overeem to dip his toes in boxing's waters. "The Reem" has his sights set on a rematch with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Cris Cyborg Doesn’t Want to be Face of Women’s MMA

0
Cris Cyborg isn't keen on taking the role of being the face of women's mixed martial arts (MMA). When Gina Carano was considered to be...
Load more