Alexandre Pantoja: I Need More Time Before Going For Flyweight Title

Alexandre Pantoja is taking the slow and steady approach.

Pantoja is a highly regarded flyweight prospect. He made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Eric Shelton back in January. Pantoja won the fight by split decision. He went on to submit Neil Seery at UFC Fight Night 113.

In “The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions,” Pantoja submitted Brandon Moreno.

Since that time, Moreno has been on a roll. He’s riding a three-fight winning streak and is set to fight Sergio Pettis in August. Pantoja said a rematch with Moreno is intriguing, but he realizes that the road to the top will be a slow process (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m looking at Brandon Moreno. He has a fight with (No. 8) Sergio Pettis (at UFC Fight Night 114, set for Aug. 5).I don’t think I need to fight Moreno again, because I won. I think Moreno needs to fight me. But I’m going slow. I don’t think I need to go to the top title now, because I need more time. This fight was perfect for me.”