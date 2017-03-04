Alexi Argyriou Preparing For ‘Dangerous’ Hamilton Ash at Hard Knocks 54

Alexi Argyriou is gearing up for his sixth professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

Argyriou takes on Hamilton Ash on March 17th inside the Markin MacPhain Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The lightweight clash will be part of the Hard Knocks 54 card.

“Sexy” recently spoke with MMANews.com to talk about his match-up with Ash. He admits that his opponent poses a threat, but feels confident that the fight is his to lose:

“Hamilton, he’s dangerous. He’s knocked a bunch of guys out, he’s got a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and he comes from SBG and he’s kind of got a weird hybrid stance between Conor McGregor and Nick or Nate Diaz. So yeah he’s been impressive in a couple of his fights. Mind you, a lot of those fights were against cans. So it’s kind of hard to judge, but he had a really strong showing at his Bellator debut. He got caught in the last round, so I definitely think he’s a dangerous opponent but I think it’s a great match-up for me.”

Some fighters don’t believe in studying opponents or tracking down their social media accounts. Don’t tell that to Argyriou. He has no problem doing anything he can to see where his opponents are at mentally.

“I’ve watched all his fights. I creep him on social media, I do all of it. It’s amazing what these guys put out on social media. You can find out so much about a person just by typing in their Instagram handle. So I think it was three weeks ago he had his 27th surprise birthday party. And he posted a video of him with his buddies. Rightfully so, out at the club partying away, dancing (and) having a good time. I get it, but when you have to fight me in three or four weeks that’s probably not the best idea.”

You can listen to our full interview with Argyriou below: