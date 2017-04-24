Alexis Davis Responds to Criticism of UFC Fight Night 108 Bout

Alexis Davis has heard the jeers as a result of her recent performance.

Davis took on Cindy Dandois this past Friday night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC Fight Night 108. Davis earned her first victory since April 2015 via unanimous decision.

Fans panned the fight as both Davis and Dandois stalled at points in the fight. While many directed their frustration at Dandois, Davis wasn’t immune to the tirades either.

After the fight, “Ally-Gator” had a message for those who groaned at the fight (via MMAJunkie.com):