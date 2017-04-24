Alexis Davis Responds to Criticism of UFC Fight Night 108 Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Alexis Davis
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexis Davis has heard the jeers as a result of her recent performance.

Davis took on Cindy Dandois this past Friday night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC Fight Night 108. Davis earned her first victory since April 2015 via unanimous decision.

Fans panned the fight as both Davis and Dandois stalled at points in the fight. While many directed their frustration at Dandois, Davis wasn’t immune to the tirades either.

After the fight, “Ally-Gator” had a message for those who groaned at the fight (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Everybody puts their two cents in. You get criticized for winning. You get criticized for losing. And you get criticized for just being in the sport. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who it is. Everybody puts their two cents in. It was kind of difficult to find my rhythm. She was a little bit … yeah, unorthodox than I thought she was going to be, so that kind of threw me off a little bit.”

Latest MMA News

Mike Perry

Mike Perry Says Perhaps It’s Time For Jake Ellenberger to ‘Hang up The Gloves’

0
Mike Perry wouldn't be opposed to being the last competitor Jake Ellenberger has fought in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. This past Saturday...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s Manager Says Bout With Floyd Mayweather is ‘Trending in The Right Direction’

0
If Conor McGregor's manager is to be believed, then McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is looking more likely with every passing day. During a recent appearance...
Alexis Davis

Alexis Davis Responds to Criticism of UFC Fight Night 108 Bout

0
Alexis Davis has heard the jeers as a result of her recent performance. Davis took on Cindy Dandois this past Friday night (April 22) inside the...
Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbandt Says The More he Knew T.J. Dillashaw, The More of a D*ckhead...

0
Cody Garbrandt's stance on T.J. Dillashaw hasn't softened one bit. The bad blood between "No Love" and Dillashaw is still brewing. Garbrandt is set to...
Rafael dos Anjos Eddie Alvarez

Rafael dos Anjos Reveals he Passed Out in Bathtub Before Fighting Eddie Alvarez

0
Rafael dos Anjos didn't have it easy with weight cuts in the 155-pound division. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is making...
A.J. McKee

A.J. McKee Says he is Now ‘100 Percent on Board’ With His MMA Career

0
A.J. McKee says he is ready to mature and put all of his efforts into mixed martial arts (MMA). McKee opened a lot of eyes...
Phil Davis

Phil Davis Steps in For ‘King Mo,’ Will Defend Title Against Ryan Bader at...

0
There is a big switcheroo to Bellator 180 that will see Phil Davis defend his light heavyweight title. It's no secret that Bellator has stacked...
Patricio Freire

Patricio Freire Says Latest Title Win Over Daniel Straus Shows He’s The Best Featherweight...

0
Patricio Freire feels he has proven to be the best featherweight in mixed martial arts (MMA). For the fourth time, Freire met Daniel Straus inside...
Marc Stevens

Marc Stevens on Robert Turnquest: ‘He’s a Lot Better Than His Record Shows’ (Exclusive)

0
Marc Stevens may be eyeing the Titan FC welterweight title, but he isn't looking past Robert Turnquest. On May 19 inside the Pembroke Pines City Center...
Farkhad Sharipov

Farkhad Sharipov Gives Jose Torres Credit For Stepping up to Fight Him (Exclusive)

0
Farkhad Sharipov tips his cap to his upcoming opponent Jose Torres. On May 19, Sharipov will defend his Titan FC bantamweight title against the promotion's...