Alexis Davis Responds to Criticism of UFC Fight Night 108 Bout

Alexis Davis has heard the jeers as a result of her recent performance.
Davis took on Cindy Dandois this past Friday night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC Fight Night 108. Davis earned her first victory since April 2015 via unanimous decision.
Fans panned the fight as both Davis and Dandois stalled at points in the fight. While many directed their frustration at Dandois, Davis wasn’t immune to the tirades either.
After the fight, “Ally-Gator” had a message for those who groaned at the fight (via MMAJunkie.com):
“Everybody puts their two cents in. You get criticized for winning. You get criticized for losing. And you get criticized for just being in the sport. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who it is. Everybody puts their two cents in. It was kind of difficult to find my rhythm. She was a little bit … yeah, unorthodox than I thought she was going to be, so that kind of threw me off a little bit.”