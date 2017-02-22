Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois Booked For UFC Fight Night in Nashville

Alexis Davis will be welcoming Cindy Dandois to the Octagon on April 22.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that Davis and Dandois will clash inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The two will compete in the women’s bantamweight division.

Davis is ranked 11th in the UFC women’s 135-pound weight class. She has gone 1-2 in her last three outings. After submitting Sarah Kaufman back in April 2015, Davis was away from action for over a year due to pregnancy. When she returned in Dec. 2016, she was submitted by Sara McMann.

Dandois is going to be making her UFC debut. She is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, she’s submitted current Invicta FC interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson, Jessamyn Duke, and Anjela Pink. In her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut back in Jan. 2009, Dandois defeated Marloes Coenen, who had a record of 16-2 at the time.

The main event of UFC Fight Night 108 features a featherweight contest between Artem Lobov and Cub Swanson. A lightweight scrap between Al Iaquinta and Diego Sanchez is also set for the Nashville card. Former middleweight title contender Thales Leites will meet Sam Alvey and Brandon Moreno is set to do battle with Dustin Ortiz.