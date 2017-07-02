Alistair Overeem Eyeing Rematch With Stipe Miocic After UFC 213

Alistair Overeem has his sights set on a second chance at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.

Overeem is taking on Fabricio Werdum inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8. The bout will be part of the main card of UFC 213. The winner could be in prime position for a heavyweight title bout.

Speaking to the media, “The Reem” said he’ll call out the 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic if he’s victorious against “Vai Cavalo” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“After I get my hand raised, I’m going to grab that mic, and I’m going to challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship belt. To me, the only thing that makes sense is fighting Stipe after this fight.”

He went on to say that he’s been improving his game since his last two bouts with Werdum.

“You study, but those fights happened a long time ago. Fabricio has done a remarkable job of improving himself since the first and the second fight. He’s constantly improving. That’s something you have to respect, like it or not. But, at the same time, we’re improving as well. I think analyzing is part of it, but also, self-improvement is part of it. You’ve got to keep working yourself.”