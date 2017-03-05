Alistair Overeem: ‘My Career Would Not be Complete if That UFC Title is Missing’

Alistair Overeem has not lost sight of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.

Last night (March 4) the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion battled Mark Hunt. The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Overeen earned a knockout win with two devastating knees to the head.

“The Reem” was interviewed by Megan Olivi backstage after his victory. He said he was ready wherever the fight went:

“You know as you prepare in the UFC, you have to be ready for everything, everything that might occur. And of course you’re analyzing their strong points, you’re analyzing their weak points. What I personally do, I always analyze, ‘hey what if they,’ you know? What if Mark goes (to) perform the takedown? So we take into account any possible scenario and the surprise.”

After losing in his UFC heavyweight championship bout to Stipe Miocic back in Sept. 2016, Overeem felt he needed to put the 265-pound division on notice.

“It was to me, very important to finish Mark Hunt. And the title’s around the corner, it’s the heavyweight division. My career would not be complete if that UFC heavyweight title is missing. So, we’re coming, we’re on the hunt.”

When asked if he would be paying attention to the UFC 211 heavyweight title bout between Miocic and Junior dos Santos, Overeem replied, “you’re damn right.”