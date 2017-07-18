Alistair Overeem: ‘My Challenge is The UFC Championship’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Alistair Overeem
Image Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Don’t expect Alistair Overeem to dip his toes in boxing’s waters.

“The Reem” has his sights set on a rematch with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic. Whether or not that will be his next bout remains to be seen. Overeem is coming off a majority decision win over Fabricio Werdum.

The former K-1 and Strikeforce champion explained to MMAJunkie.com why boxing isn’t on his radar:

“I don’t shy away from challenges. Does Anthony Joshua shy away from challenges? I don’t know. He could come into the UFC – that would be great. Personally, I’m not looking for new challenges. I already had all that. My challenge is the UFC championship.”

When asked about heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou, Overeem didn’t seem high on “The Predator.”

“What he does not have going for him is he hasn’t faced any top-quality opponents. When (dos Santos beats Ngannou), nothing stands in the way of my title shot.”

