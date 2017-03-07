Alistair Overeem on Food Poisoning: ‘I Didn’t Want to Come Out of Bed’

Alistair Overeem was in bad shape just before UFC 209.

While “The Reem” certainly didn’t look off during his bout against Mark Hunt this past Saturday night (March 4), the fight was actually in jeopardy. Overeem didn’t talk about it at the press conference at first, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White was more than happy to tell the media of Overeem’s resilience.

The issue was food poisoning. With Khabib Nurmagomedov already out of his bout with Tony Ferguson, losing Overeem on the card wouldn’t have been ideal to say the least. Nevertheless, Overeem recovered and knocked out Hunt in the third round.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Overeem said he followed the correct procedures which allowed him to use an IV given the situation: