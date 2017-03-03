Alistair Overeem on Mark Hunt’s ‘Cheat’ Comments: ‘I Don’t Take it Personal’

Alistair Overeem is taking the verbal assault from Mark Hunt in stride.

During a media session, Hunt unloaded on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and his UFC 209 opponent Alistair Overeem. The “Super Samoan” expressed discontent with having to fight Overeem, labeling him a “cheat.”

Since being flagged for elevated testosterone levels back in 2012, “The Reem” has stayed in the clear. During his chat with the media, Overeem said he isn’t offended by Hunt’s comments (via MMAFighting.com):

“No I don’t take it personal. You know, he has his lawsuit and he has his thing against (the UFC) and I cannot blame him because his last few fights his three opponents tested positive for PEDs. So I can understand his frustration. I would’ve gone about it a little bit different. I’m more of a positive and a private person. But again that’s his decision, his choice and he’s gonna have to live with it.”

The former Strikeforce champion currently sits at the third spot on the official UFC heavyweight rankings. Overeem is looking to rebound from his loss against reigning UFC heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic back in Sept. 2016. Hunt is looking to wash away the memory of his UFC 200 bout with Brock Lesnar.