Alistair Overeem on Mark Hunt’s PED Accusations: ‘He’s Just a Talker’

Alistair Overeem is firing back at Mark Hunt for his cheating accusations.

“The Reem” is coming off a knockout victory over Hunt back in March. Before the bout, Overeem was allowed to use an IV due to falling ill. This didn’t sit well with “Super Samoan” who questioned the legitimacy of Overeem exemption.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Overeem delivered a response:

“Mark is also one of those veteran fighters, I respect him a lot, but in the end, he’s just a talker. In the end, I’ve fought him twice. I beat him as a light heavyweight (in 2008), I broke his arm, and I’ve knocked him out as a heavyweight. And actually, both fights, I was not fit. Because the first fight, I’m a light heavyweight fighting a guy — I was 106kg fighting him, who was 135kg. What is that, I’m 235 (pounds), he’s 280? I broke his arm, and that was on short notice. That was on a five-day notice. I got the call Monday; on, I think, Tuesday or Wednesday I was on the plane; and Saturday we fought.”

“The Reem” feels Hunt can’t accept the fact that the better man won at UFC 209.

“Now (at UFC 209), I had a good camp, but I had food poisoning the day before, and I knocked him out. So yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know what he wants from me. I think I’ve shown to the world that I’m the better fighter.”

This Saturday night (July 8), Overeem will take on Fabricio Werdum for the third time. The two are tied at 1-1 against each other. The heavyweight tilt will be featured on the main card of UFC 213. The event airs live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Headlining the event will be a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.