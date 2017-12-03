Alistair Overeem on UFC 218: ‘I Got Hit With an Uppercut From Hell’

Alistair Overeem didn’t waste time responding to his UFC 218 knockout loss.

Last night (Dec. 2), Overeem took on Francis Ngannou inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The heavyweight clashed served as UFC 218’s co-main event. Ngannou delivered a thunderous left hand that shut the lights off Overeem in the first round.

“The Reem” took to Twitter to talk about his knockout loss:

“No damage and all healthy thankfully.. unfortunately lost today. Props to Francis Ngannou, I got hit with an uppercut from he**, one of his specialties which we new were very dangerous. Some chill time now before back to the drawing-board.”