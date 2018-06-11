Alistair Overeem Releases Statement After Nasty UFC 225 Loss

This past weekend in the headlining bout of the FS1 preliminary card for UFC 225 on pay-per-view (PPV), Alistair Overeem suffered a nasty third round knockout to Curtis Blaydes.

Blaydes took Overeem down and delivered some razor sharp elbows that cut open Overeem terribly before shutting his lights out. Just this past December, Overeem suffered a nasty knockout loss to Francis Ngannou as well.

After his latest defeat many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have wondered whether or not Overeem would decide to hang up his gloves for good or not. It looks like Overeem plans to continue fighting.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram and posted a brief statement noting that he wasn’t done competing yet and he’ll be back:

“The greatest test of courage is to bear defeat without losing heart. I would like to thank you all for supporting me through thick and thin. Huge thanks to my team and everyone involved! I will be back, I always come back. Congrats to @razorblaydes265 on his big win and he has a great future in this sport. #ufc #ufc225 #willbeback”

