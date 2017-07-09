Alistair Overeem Responds to Dana White’s UFC 213 Criticisms

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Alistair Overeem
Image Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Alistair Overeem doesn’t necessarily disagree with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White.

Last night (July 8), Overeem took a majority decision win over Fabricio Werdum. The two met inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was part of UFC 213‘s main card. White told Megan Olivi that the fight was weird and didn’t put anyone closer to a heavyweight title shot.

Speaking with the media after the fight, “The Reem” responded to those criticisms (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Dana White is the boss, and it was a decision. It was not a clear-cut, dominant performance. I’m here to do whatever’s needed to get that title shot. If we have to run through somebody else, then so be it. If we’re going to get the title shot now, then so be it.”

He went on to say that he wouldn’t be opposed to fighting someone else before getting another crack at UFC gold.

“I’m a fighter first, and I like to stay active. We’re going to do whatever’s needed to get to the title. Just be positive. I like my development as a fighter. I believe every opponent gives me the opportunity to become a better fighter. If we have to face somebody else first, fine.”

Latest MMA News

Dana White

Dana White Says Werdum Shouldn’t be Mad Over UFC 213 Decision

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White feels Fabricio Werdum has no one to blame but himself for losing a majority decision at UFC...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reebok

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Offer to Fight Shevchenko Was More Than PR Stunt

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk says her willingness to fight Valentina Shevchenko last night (July 8) at UFC 213 was not done for PR purposes. Instead, the Ultimate...
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker: ‘I Haven’t Gotten Any Bad Vibes From Michael Bisping’

0
Robert Whittaker doesn't believe Michael Bisping is hostile towards him. Following Whittaker's interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title win at UFC 213, Bisping stepped...
Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem Responds to Dana White’s UFC 213 Criticisms

0
Alistair Overeem doesn't necessarily disagree with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White. Last night (July 8), Overeem took a majority decision win over Fabricio...
Anthony Pettis

Even With Broken Hand, Anthony Pettis is Just Happy to Get a Win

0
Anthony Pettis' hand issue still linger, but a convincing victory is a nice trade-off. Last night (July 8), Pettis went head-to-head with Jim Miller inside...
Load more