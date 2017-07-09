Alistair Overeem Responds to Dana White’s UFC 213 Criticisms

Alistair Overeem doesn’t necessarily disagree with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White.

Last night (July 8), Overeem took a majority decision win over Fabricio Werdum. The two met inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was part of UFC 213‘s main card. White told Megan Olivi that the fight was weird and didn’t put anyone closer to a heavyweight title shot.

Speaking with the media after the fight, “The Reem” responded to those criticisms (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Dana White is the boss, and it was a decision. It was not a clear-cut, dominant performance. I’m here to do whatever’s needed to get that title shot. If we have to run through somebody else, then so be it. If we’re going to get the title shot now, then so be it.”

He went on to say that he wouldn’t be opposed to fighting someone else before getting another crack at UFC gold.

“I’m a fighter first, and I like to stay active. We’re going to do whatever’s needed to get to the title. Just be positive. I like my development as a fighter. I believe every opponent gives me the opportunity to become a better fighter. If we have to face somebody else first, fine.”