Alistair Overeem Says Fedor Emelianenko Fought Cans After 2005

Alistair Overeem isn’t exactly impressed with Fedor Emelianenko’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Emelianenko is considered by many to be the greatest heavyweight of all time. “The Reem” doesn’t share those views. Speaking with FightHubTV, Overeem said “The Last Emperor” took on easy opposition after 2005 (via MMAFighting.com):

“What can you say about it? I think Fedor had a great run in 2002-2005 and after that — people talk about 10 years undefeated and blah, blah, blah, but after 2005, who did he fight? He fought cans. He declined to fight me on two occasions, in 2009 and 2010. The other thing is that he never tested himself in the UFC. That’s something that bothers me. He should have done that. He should have went to the UFC and went to that mix. There’s always gonna be that little thing over his career.”

He went on to say Emelianenko never wanted to face him when he was the top heavyweight in Strikeforce.

“He’s not the greatest heavyweight because he declined to fight me on two occasions while I was the Strikeforce heavyweight champion. You want to fight for the belt, right? I wanted to fight him, he’s a name. And secondly, because he didn’t go to the UFC.”