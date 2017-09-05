Alistair Overeem Says He’s Open to Bout With Francis Ngannou

A heavyweight clash between Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou may not be far away.

“The Reem’s” kickboxing has been known to cause problems for his opponents over the years. The knees and guillotine chokes certainly haven’t helped his 43 victims. Ngannou has developed a reputation of his own for being a finisher.

The rising heavyweight bruiser is left without an opponent after Junior dos Santos was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). During a recent Q&A session, Overeem said he wouldn’t mind meeting “The Predator” later this year (via MMA Weekly):

“Francis is a very strong guy and he’s doing really good. I’m thinking November, December. I just became a dad again for the third time, so first things first, last month was family time, ever since my fight with Werdum. But yeah, I’m open. If the UFC calls me and say ‘lets do this,’ then I’ll certainly say yes.”