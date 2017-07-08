Alistair Overeem Takes Home Controversial Majority Decision Over Fabricio Werdum

Jose Munoz
Alistair Overeem
Image Credit: Getty Images / Rey Del Rio

In our co-main event of the evening, Alistair Overeem takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in their second ever encounter. Here’s how it played out:

Round 1:

Werdum opens up with teh flying side kick but it misses. Overeem initiates the clinch but Werdum breaks it up and gets the fight back standing. Neither man is throwing as they rather be patient, Werdum tries to get things going but isn’t able to land. Overeem connects and sends Werdum down but the Brazilian over sold it in an attempt to get Reem to the ground with him. It didn’t work. They stand back up and Werdum lands a great body kick. Overeem stuffs a takedown attempt and the round comes to an end with Werdum attempting a weird cartwheel kick.

Round 2:

Another flying side kick to open the round for Werdum but it misses. Werdum pulls guard but Overeem decides to stand up after laying on top for a few seconds. Overeem lands a nice knee and takes Werdum down. Again Overeem stands up after laying on him for a few seconds. Overeem puts together a great combination and busts Werdum open on his nose. Werdum responds with a big right hand but Overee circles out of any further damage. Overeem lands a nice overhand left and the round comes to an end with Werdum swarming on Overeem but not landing much.

Round 3:

Werdum turns up the heat to kick off the round and lands some nice shots on Overeem. Werdum lands a great 1-2 combination followed by a knee and Overeem falls over. Werdum tries to pull guard but Overeem slips out of the guillotine attempt. Overeem gets back up but is still very wobbly. Werdum gets the takedown but isn’t able to get much damage done from the top. The round closes with Werdum on top of Overeem against the cage.

Official Result: Alistair Overeem def. Fabricio Werdum via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

