Aljamain Sterling Believes UFC Should Improve Handling of Fighters Knocked Out

Aljamain Sterling isn’t thrilled with how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) handled his first knockout loss.

Sterling took on Marlon Moraes on the main card of UFC Fight Night 123. The action was held inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Moraes slept Sterling with a knee as he went for a takedown.

The knockout was a scary sight at first. Sterling didn’t move for a while and was taken out on a stretcher. Even Moraes looked visibly distraught. “The Funk Master” is in good health, but he didn’t appreciate the way the UFC left fans out of the loop (via MMAFighting.com):

“I enjoy being a part of the UFC, of course, but I definitely think they could have done a lot better with updating the fans and everybody else. Especially, we have loved ones back home, so I had people trying to call me, trying to reach me, they couldn’t get in touch with me, obviously I was still delirious, delusional. Had no service, so the least they could have done was get a follow-up report and get something out for the press or something at least for the people who are actively checking and wanted to really know, who are actually really concerned about how I was doing, and to actually have some piece of mind and to know what was going on.”