Aljamain Sterling Considered Retirement if he Didn’t Get Nod Over Augusto Mendes

Aljamain Sterling’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career would’ve been in doubt had he lost to Augusto Mendes.

Sterling and Mendes battled inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri for UFC on FOX 24. “The Funk Master” was noticeably more aggressive than he had been in previous bouts. Sterling won the contest by unanimous decision. It was his first victory since Dec. 2015.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” Sterling said if the decision went to Mendes, then he would’ve questioned if fighting was worth it anymore: