Aljamain Sterling Feels Two More Wins Can Earn Him Title Shot

If Aljamain Sterling has his way, then two more victories will net him a title opportunity.

On Dec. 9, Sterling will take on Rani Yahya inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The bout will be featured on the UFC Fight Night 123 card.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Sterling detailed his path to a title shot:

“I think two more. This one, and I think I fight one more in 2018, and I think that should be the No. 1 contender fight. I think just the landscape of everything, with (Raphael) Assuncao fighting Matt Lopez, the winner of that is going to be one step closer. Really, I don’t think they want Assuncao to fight for the belt. He split decisions everybody. (Bryan) Caraway, that guy doesn’t fight. He’s finally fighting on the same card as me. Then you have Cruz vs. Rivera, the winner will get the next title shot, that’ll be in 2018.”

He then said he probably needs to have impressive showings in order to be considered for a title shot.

“After that we’ll see how that shakes out. John Dodson, if he gets another win, that could be an interesting fight for me. This next one, I have to get a win, I’ve got to get a finish, and I think I go out there and fight one more in 2018. I go out there and solidify the next shot at the belt.”