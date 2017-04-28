Aljamain Sterling on Al Iaquinta’s Critics: ‘I Think They’re Just Really Uneducated’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Aljamain Sterling
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling believes fans who poke fun at Al Iaquinta don’t have the full story.

A lot has been said about Iaquinta’s verbal assault on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Some feel “Raging” shouldn’t be complaining because he’s the one who signed his contract and agreed to fight again after a two-year absence. Others scoff at his issues with the UFC because he makes at least $26,000 for one fight, while some barely make that amount in a year.

Sterling, who trains with Iaquinta, defended “Raging” being vocal about his pay in the UFC (via Flo Combat):

“I see some silly stuff where some fans, I think they’re just really uneducated, say, ‘Good luck to Iaquinta finding another job that’s going to pay him $150,000 a year.’ I’m just like, ‘I don’t know where they get those numbers from.’ He hadn’t fought for two years and he was on his Ultimate Fighter contract before the Masvidal fight and for this fight he made $26,000, and $26,000 and he openly said it. So, I don’t know where they got those numbers, $150,000 for the year. I wouldn’t really complain [about getting paid $150,000] but can we get paid a little bit more than that? I think so.”

Latest MMA News

Vitor Belfort-Nate Marquardt Rumored for UFC 212

0
The planned final fight for Vitor Belfort inside the Octagon is expected to come this June, as "The Phenom" meets Nate Marquardt at UFC...
Leonardo Santos

Leonardo Santos on UFC Rankings: ‘I Don’t Understand The Criteria’

0
Leonardo Santos doesn't quite grasp how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings work. Santos has gone 5-0-1 since entering the UFC and holds a TKO...

Georges St-Pierre Constantly on Mind of Johny Hendricks

0
While Johny Hendricks is preparing for Tim Boetsch at UFC Fight Night 112 later this year, the former UFC welterweight champion can't help but...
Ronda Rousey PPV

Ronda Rousey’s Judo Coach: ‘I Don’t Think It’s in The Cards’ to Fight Again

0
Justin Flores, the judo coach for former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, doesn't believe she'll compete again inside the Octagon - at least...
Kurt Holobaugh

Ep. 19: MMA News Podcast With Titan FC 44’s Kurt Holobaugh

0
The MMA News Podcast has reached its 19th episode. Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return for the latest edition of the podcast. The pair...
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal Says UFC Knows He’s a ‘F*cking Nightmare’

0
Jorge Masvidal is convinced that he's fighting Demian Maia on May 13 because the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wants Maia to lose. Masvidal is currently...
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva Eyeing ‘Classic Fights’ With Vitor Belfort, Quinton Jackson & Dan Henderson

0
Wanderlei Silva wants bouts with three familiar foes. "The Axe Murderer" is set to meet Chael Sonnen inside Madison Square Garden in New York City...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling on Al Iaquinta’s Critics: ‘I Think They’re Just Really Uneducated’

0
Aljamain Sterling believes fans who poke fun at Al Iaquinta don't have the full story. A lot has been said about Iaquinta's verbal assault on...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson to Nate Diaz: ‘If You Don’t Want to Fight, go Hide in...

0
Tony Ferguson believes Nate Diaz would blow a huge opportunity if he doesn't fight him. Ferguson was scheduled to battle Khabib Nurmagomedov last month at...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on Al Iaquinta: ‘He’s Not Being The Smartest Man Right Now’

0
Michael Bisping is a fan of Al Iaquinta's fighting style, but he doesn't agree with his recent outbursts. It's no secret that Iaquinta is a...