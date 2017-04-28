Aljamain Sterling on Al Iaquinta’s Critics: ‘I Think They’re Just Really Uneducated’

Aljamain Sterling believes fans who poke fun at Al Iaquinta don’t have the full story.
A lot has been said about Iaquinta’s verbal assault on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Some feel “Raging” shouldn’t be complaining because he’s the one who signed his contract and agreed to fight again after a two-year absence. Others scoff at his issues with the UFC because he makes at least $26,000 for one fight, while some barely make that amount in a year.
Sterling, who trains with Iaquinta, defended “Raging” being vocal about his pay in the UFC (via Flo Combat):
“I see some silly stuff where some fans, I think they’re just really uneducated, say, ‘Good luck to Iaquinta finding another job that’s going to pay him $150,000 a year.’ I’m just like, ‘I don’t know where they get those numbers from.’ He hadn’t fought for two years and he was on his Ultimate Fighter contract before the Masvidal fight and for this fight he made $26,000, and $26,000 and he openly said it. So, I don’t know where they got those numbers, $150,000 for the year. I wouldn’t really complain [about getting paid $150,000] but can we get paid a little bit more than that? I think so.”