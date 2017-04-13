Aljamain Sterling on Fight With Augusto Mendes: ‘I Can’t Afford a Third Loss Here’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Aljamain Sterling
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling realizes that another loss could put him in a tough spot.

This Saturday night (April 15), Sterling will look to avoid his third straight professional mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat. To do so, he’ll have to get past Augusto Mendes. “The Funk Master” hasn’t emerged victorious since Dec. 2015. He’s lost to Bryan Caraway and Raphael Assuncao since his last win.

During a recent media session (via MMAJunkie.com), Sterling admitted that this weekend’s bout is a bit of a must-win scenario. Despite the rough stretch, don’t expect Sterling to make some drastic changes:

“I’m not really concerned about a (future) title shot right now at at all. I do realize the position I’m in, and … my back’s against the wall. I can’t afford a third loss here. I’m not even trying to put that in my head. I’ve got to go out there and just perform and make sure it’s a fun, entertaining fight. Fun, entertaining and violent. As Cub Swanson would say: ‘Beautiful destruction.’ It’s not like I’ve been dominated in either one of the fights where I can go back and say, ‘This is what I need to work on.’ It’s more so just keep doing what I’m doing and go out there a little bit more.”

LATEST NEWS

Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao Set For UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro

0
Marlon Moraes is making his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). After vacating his World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight championship, many fans and...
Krzysztof Jotko

Krzysztof Jotko Believes ‘Difficult’ Move to Florida Will be Worth it

0
Krzysztof Jotko has Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on his mind and he feels a move to Florida will help him reach his goal. Jotko...
video

UFC on FOX 24: Highlights From Open Workouts in Kansas City

0
The fighters of UFC on FOX 24 took over the Power and Light District in Kansas City Thursday, holding open workouts. UFC flyweight champion Demetrious...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling on Fight With Augusto Mendes: ‘I Can’t Afford a Third Loss Here’

0
Aljamain Sterling realizes that another loss could put him in a tough spot. This Saturday night (April 15), Sterling will look to avoid his third...
Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza on Conor McGregor: ‘I Really Don’t Care About Him’

0
Edson Barboza doesn't appear to be too concerned with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor. Barboza currently sits at the the fifth...