Aljamain Sterling on Fight With Augusto Mendes: ‘I Can’t Afford a Third Loss Here’

Aljamain Sterling realizes that another loss could put him in a tough spot.

This Saturday night (April 15), Sterling will look to avoid his third straight professional mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat. To do so, he’ll have to get past Augusto Mendes. “The Funk Master” hasn’t emerged victorious since Dec. 2015. He’s lost to Bryan Caraway and Raphael Assuncao since his last win.

During a recent media session (via MMAJunkie.com), Sterling admitted that this weekend’s bout is a bit of a must-win scenario. Despite the rough stretch, don’t expect Sterling to make some drastic changes: