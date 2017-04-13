Aljamain Sterling on Fight With Augusto Mendes: ‘I Can’t Afford a Third Loss Here’

Aljamain Sterling realizes that another loss could put him in a tough spot.
This Saturday night (April 15), Sterling will look to avoid his third straight professional mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat. To do so, he’ll have to get past Augusto Mendes. “The Funk Master” hasn’t emerged victorious since Dec. 2015. He’s lost to Bryan Caraway and Raphael Assuncao since his last win.
During a recent media session (via MMAJunkie.com), Sterling admitted that this weekend’s bout is a bit of a must-win scenario. Despite the rough stretch, don’t expect Sterling to make some drastic changes:
“I’m not really concerned about a (future) title shot right now at at all. I do realize the position I’m in, and … my back’s against the wall. I can’t afford a third loss here. I’m not even trying to put that in my head. I’ve got to go out there and just perform and make sure it’s a fun, entertaining fight. Fun, entertaining and violent. As Cub Swanson would say: ‘Beautiful destruction.’ It’s not like I’ve been dominated in either one of the fights where I can go back and say, ‘This is what I need to work on.’ It’s more so just keep doing what I’m doing and go out there a little bit more.”