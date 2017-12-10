Aljamain Sterling on KO Loss to Marlon Moraes: ‘Sucks To Be The Nail’

Aljamain Sterling is doing fine and on the road to recovery after suffering a vicious knockout loss to Marlon Moraes Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 123.

As Sterling was attempting to shoot in for a takedown on the former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion, Moraes picked up his left knee and connected with the chin of Sterling.

Immediately, Sterling went out cold, falling face first to the canvas. Moraes walked away, signaling the end to the fight.

A few hours after it all took place, Sterling reached out to his fans on Twitter to let everyone know that he was doing fine.

“Hats off to Marlon,” he wrote. “Thought I timed the (takedown) perfectly and he was able to land a nasty knee. Sucks to be the nail, but this is the fight game. I’m ok for all those asking.”

The loss snapped a two-fight win streak for Sterling, giving Moraes a two-fight win streak in the process.

Moraes also offered up his support for Sterling to make a complete recovery following the contest.