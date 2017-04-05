Aljamain Sterling Says Fans & Media May Have Played a Role in Two-Fight Skid

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Aljamain Sterling
Image Credit: Alex Trautwig / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Aljamain Sterling is done being a people pleaser.

The eighth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight has had a rough go inside the Octagon as of late. The first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career came at the hands of Bryan Caraway. “The Funk Master” lost the fight by split decision.

Sterling then suffered his second defeat via another split decision. This time it was Raphael Assuncao who earned the nod. Sterling recently made an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio. He revealed his belief that trying to cater to a fighting style that the fans and the media like may have contributed to the losses:

“I’m not really a strike-heavy kind of guy, but I kind of let the media and fans play too much into my fight style preference for that fight, and I wanted to prove a point that I could stand up with anybody if I chose to. I definitely did show some good glimpses of what I’m capable of doing in the training room. But, yeah, I had the media and fans get to me a little bit, and I tried to be more of a stand-up boxer. That’s not my thing, man.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson on UFC 210 Title Rematch: ‘I’m Just Going Out There to Have...

0
Anthony Johnson says he's feeling relaxed going into his title rematch. This Saturday night (April 8) Johnson takes another shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade Wants to Finish Joanna Jedrzejczyk Before The Third Round

0
Jessica Andrade isn't opposed to going the distance, but she prefers finishes. That's why her plan against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211 will be to...

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Gets Major Sanctioning Boost From NSAC

0
Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) chief Bob Bennett has stated that the commission will sanction a bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. With...
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos on Tarec Saffiedine Bout: ‘It’s The Fight I Needed’

0
Rafael dos Anjos believes fighting Tarec Saffiedine in his welterweight debut is the perfect scenario. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder decided...
Lennox Lewis

Lennox Lewis on McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘I Don’t Even Think It’s a Good Fight’

0
Lennox Lewis isn't giving Conor McGregor much of a shot in a boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather. Lewis, who won multiple world titles as a...