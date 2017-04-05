Aljamain Sterling Says Fans & Media May Have Played a Role in Two-Fight Skid

Aljamain Sterling is done being a people pleaser.

The eighth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight has had a rough go inside the Octagon as of late. The first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career came at the hands of Bryan Caraway. “The Funk Master” lost the fight by split decision.

Sterling then suffered his second defeat via another split decision. This time it was Raphael Assuncao who earned the nod. Sterling recently made an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio. He revealed his belief that trying to cater to a fighting style that the fans and the media like may have contributed to the losses: