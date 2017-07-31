Aljamain Sterling Says no One Can Discredit His UFC 214 Win

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Aljamain Sterling
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Renan Barao’s downfall isn’t going to spoil Aljamain Sterling’s major achievement.

This past Saturday night (July 29), Sterling took on Barao inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bantamweight tilt took place on the FXX portion of the UFC 214 preliminary card. “The Funk Master” earned a unanimous decision victory.

It was a big win for Sterling, as he had beaten a former bantamweight champion. While “The Baron,” has seen better days, Sterling won’t let that deter his win (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Maybe USADA came into effect and changed the game up a little bit for him. I can’t really say that, but in the back of my mind, I beat a former world champion, and nobody is going to take anything away from me and this victory. It was a huge win for me and my career.”

With the victory, “The Funk Master” improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 14-2. After going on a two-fight skid, he has now won two bouts in a row. His fight against Barao was at a catchweight.

As of now, Sterling is the eighth ranked UFC bantamweight. The rankings haven’t updated post-UFC 214, so it’s possible his position will improve within the next few days.

