Aljamain Sterling Says Split Decision Losses Made Him Perform Better at UFC on FOX 24

Aljamain Sterling feels two split decision losses were able to light a fire under him.

Sterling fought Augusto Mendes on the preliminary portion of the UFC on FOX 24 card last night (April 15). “The Funk Master” earned a unanimous decision victory in a bout that saw him showcase a wide set of skills.

Not content with sticking to one style this time, Sterling said his close losses to Bryan Caraway and Raphael Assuncao played a role in his performance against Mendes (via MMAJunkie.com):