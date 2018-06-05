Aljamain Sterling Still Wants That Fight With Dominick Cruz

Aljamain Sterling (14-3) seems to have had enough rest after his win in Atlantic City in April at UFC Fight Night 128 when he won a unanimous decision over Brett Johns. The bantamweight took some much needed time off after working hard to make a return to action after losing to Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 123. The win signified his readiness to return to action and that he deserves to be ranked amongst the top bantamweights in the UFC.

The win helped him get over the loss to Moraes and with it came a renewed confidence for the 28-year-old number eight ranked fighter in the UFC. When he won in Atlantic City, he respectfully called out the number two ranked Dominick Cruz (22-2) and said, “It’s time for the idols to become the rivals.” Well, Sterling still wants that fight and he let it be known he would like to face Cruz in August at UFC 227.

Hey, does anyone have @DominickCruz number? I just wanna let him know, that I need him for Aug 4th in Cali. — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) June 5, 2018

Not much has happened since then so Sterling took some time off and enjoyed time with fans in the UK when the promotion went to Liverpool but it is back to business now that the Serra-Longo contender is home. It is no secret that Sterling is a driven young man and since he is getting back in the gym, he’s getting back to calling out the former bantamweight champ.

That would be a big jump in the rankings if the fight happens and while Cruz has not fought since he lost the title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207. He would be passing the man he lost to in Moraes and the man Moraes beat last weekend in Utica with a 33-second first-round knockout. It may be a big leap for Sterling but you have to admire his ambition.

With the Moraes climbing the rankings it may be better for Sterling to collect a few more wins before taking on the number two guy in his division. Then again, Cruz has not fought in a while and would be returning from injury recovery and a fight with someone like Sterling could be a mutual opportunity for both men.

Do you think this fight will happen?