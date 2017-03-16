Aljamain Sterling vs. Augusto Mendes Set For UFC on FOX Event in Kansas City

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Aljamain Sterling
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling and Augusto Mendes will be sharing the Octagon next month.

Sources have informed MMAFighting.com of the match-up set for UFC on FOX 24 inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on April 15. The event is going to be headlined by a flyweight title bout between champion Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis. “Mighty Mouse” will tie Anderson Silva’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title defense record if he defeats Reis.

“The Funk Master” has lost two straight bouts after going 12-0 in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Sterling put up a fight in both losses against Bryan Caraway and Raphael Assuncao. He fell short by split decision in both outings. He’ll look to get back in the win column.

As for Mendes, this will be his highest ranked opponent to date. Sterling sits at No. 8 on the UFC’s bantamweight rankings. A win for Mendes would certainly see him make his debut on the official 135-pound rankings. After being finished by current bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in his UFC debut, Mendes nabbed a split decision win over Frankie Saenz back in Jan. 2016.

UFC on FOX 24 will also feature a strawweight tilt with potential title implications. Michelle Waterson will battle Rose Namajunas.

LATEST NEWS

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman on GSP’s Middleweight Title Shot: ‘It Kind of Sucks For The Rest...

0
Chris Weidman believes there's a holdup in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) middleweight division. The former UFC 185-pound title holder is taking on Gegard Mousasi...
Makwan Amirkhani

Makwan Amirkhani: ‘The Only Fight I Will Take is if UFC Comes to Finland’

0
Makwan Amirkhani has just one immediate goal after his UFC Fight Night 107 bout. When he isn't busy knocking out burglars, Amirkhani is taking on...
Lorenz Larkin

Bellator MMA Snags Another Free Agent, Signs Lorenz Larkin

0
The free agent frenzy (and mini-exodus from the UFC) continues, as top welterweight Lorenz Larkin has signed with the Scott Coker-led promotion. The Riverside...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling vs. Augusto Mendes Set For UFC on FOX Event in Kansas City

0
Aljamain Sterling and Augusto Mendes will be sharing the Octagon next month. Sources have informed MMAFighting.com of the match-up set for UFC on FOX 24...
Justin Wren

Ep. 13: MMA News Podcast With Justin ‘The Big Pygmy’ Wren

0
The latest episode of the MMA News Podcast is here with special guest Justin Wren. Episode 13 is powered by Pony Keg Sports as always. Hosts Tim...